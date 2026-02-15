Parties ganged up to deny mayor post to BJP in KNR

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned Congress, BRS, and AIMIM against hatching a conspiracy aimed at denying the BJP its rightful claim to the mayoral post.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar alleged that Congress and BRS exchanged Valentine’s Day greetings as a symbolic gesture of their growing political closeness, facilitated by AIMIM. He accused AIMIM of “living with Congress while winking at BRS,” portraying the party as the link in an unlawful alliance. According to him, despite the BJP securing a majority in Karimnagar with the support of independents, the three rival parties were conspiring to block the BJP from claiming the mayor’s seat.

Highlighting the BJP’s electoral success, Sanjay Kumar credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings, effective governance, and the relentless efforts of party workers. He expressed gratitude to the people of Karimnagar for their “extraordinary verdict” and emphasised that independents joining the BJP pushed the party beyond the magic figure needed for control.

The BJP leader accused Congress and BRS of attempting to lure BJP corporators with inducements, but insisted that his party’s representatives rejected such offers. He demanded clarity on whether the Congress-BRS understanding was a directive from state leadership or merely a local arrangement.

He further linked this alleged alliance to broader issues such as phone tapping, drug cases, and the Kaleshwaram project, questioning why the ruling family had not faced legal consequences despite available evidence.

Sanjay Kumar issued a strong warning that if the public mandate was disregarded, the BJP would mobilise women, pensioners, retired employees, farmers, unemployed youth, and students to protest on the streets. He promised to hold Congress accountable for unfulfilled promises, including Rs. 2,500 monthly support for women and ₹4,000 pensions for the elderly.

The BJP leader also took aim at the AIMIM, calling it a “lifeless party” that celebrates revival festivals, and accused it of carrying forward the legacy of the Razakars. He claimed Muslim women themselves were rejecting AIMIM, citing their support for the BJP following the abolition of triple talaq. Sanjay Kumar declared that the BJP’s rise in municipal elections was undeniable and predicted that the party would secure power nationally by 2028.

He vowed to expose what he described as the “downfall politics” of Congress and BRS, asserting that Karimnagar would be the stage where their alleged conspiracies are revealed.