Unspecified number of deer swept away in swollen Ganga, seven rescued: Officials

Muzaffarnagar: An unspecified number of deers have swept away in the Ganga while seven of the bunch were rescued near here, said officials on Monday.

The bunch of deer, apparently trapped in a swollen Ganga near Hardwar amid the incessant rains, was swept along with the river till here in the river, they said.

While seven of them managed to reach an island in the river near a barrage in the district, the rest of them were swept away, they said.

The marooned deers were rescued by a joint team of Forest and Irrigation departments, which reached the island on boats and rescued them, said Forest Ranger Ramesh Valodo.

Refusing to hazard any guess on the number of deers swept away, Valodo said their bunch comprise any number between 50 and 100.

Officials, however, said various districts' administrations along the river course have been alerted to keep an eye over the bunch being swept in the swollen river.

After being rescued, the animals were released in Hastinapur sanctuary near here, he said.

Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in the Gangetic plains of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Established in 1986, the sanctuary is spread over 2,073 square kms across Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bijnor, Meerut and Amroha districts.