‘Unurum’ fest at Fakir Mohan University

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited international festival “Unurum” was inaugurated on Friday at Fakir Mohan University on Nuapadhi campus.

The university has been celebrating the festival since last year for promoting tribal culture and literature.

Unurum is Mundari word meaning ‘identity’.

Every community carries its own identity with its folk art, culture and literature.

Unurum highlights life and culture of tribal people in a unique way. Fakir Mohan University promotes tribal culture, folk art and its development.

Vice Chancellor Prof Santosh Tripathy unveiled the statue of eminent littérateur and poet Brajanath Rath in the presence of PG Council Chairman Sabyasachi Pattnaik, Registrar Kukumina Das, HoD Dr Debashish Patra, dancers Priyadarshini Kar (UK) and Chandini Kasturi (Sri Lanka) and Daina Mohapatra (Delhi).

During the festival days, Sri Lanka classical, Jhumura, Bihu, Sambalpuri and Chaau dances will be the major attraction.

There will be an exhibition of handicraft and painting. Poetry recitation and storytelling are also being held. The opening ceremony was conducted by Dr Smiti Padhi.