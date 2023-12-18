Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
‘Unurum’ fest at Fakir Mohan University
Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited international festival “Unurum” was inaugurated on Friday at Fakir Mohan University on Nuapadhi campus.The university...
Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited international festival “Unurum” was inaugurated on Friday at Fakir Mohan University on Nuapadhi campus.
The university has been celebrating the festival since last year for promoting tribal culture and literature.
Unurum is Mundari word meaning ‘identity’.
Every community carries its own identity with its folk art, culture and literature.
Unurum highlights life and culture of tribal people in a unique way. Fakir Mohan University promotes tribal culture, folk art and its development.
Vice Chancellor Prof Santosh Tripathy unveiled the statue of eminent littérateur and poet Brajanath Rath in the presence of PG Council Chairman Sabyasachi Pattnaik, Registrar Kukumina Das, HoD Dr Debashish Patra, dancers Priyadarshini Kar (UK) and Chandini Kasturi (Sri Lanka) and Daina Mohapatra (Delhi).
During the festival days, Sri Lanka classical, Jhumura, Bihu, Sambalpuri and Chaau dances will be the major attraction.
There will be an exhibition of handicraft and painting. Poetry recitation and storytelling are also being held. The opening ceremony was conducted by Dr Smiti Padhi.