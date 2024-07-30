UP Assembly Passes Stricter Law Against Forced Religious Conversions With Life Imprisonment Provision

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which introduces harsher penalties for fraudulent or forced conversions, including life imprisonment.

Previously, the maximum punishment for those found guilty of deceiving a woman into marriage and converting her religion was 10 years in prison and a Rs 50,000 fine.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna presented the bill in the House on Monday.

The bill proposes severe penalties for anyone who threatens, assaults, marries, promises to marry, conspires, or traffics a woman, minor, or anyone with the intent of conversion, categorizing such offenses as the most serious. These crimes now carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment.

Under the amended provisions, any person can now file an FIR in conversion cases, whereas previously, the presence of the victim, her parents, or siblings was necessary to lodge a complaint.

The amendment stipulates that such cases will be heard only by the Sessions Court, and bail requests will not be considered without an opportunity for the public prosecutor to be heard. All offenses under the amended act are non-bailable.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated this measure to curb 'love jihad,' a term used by some Hindu groups to describe alleged forcible conversions. An ordinance to curb forced conversions was issued in November 2020, and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was enacted after the bill was passed by both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature.