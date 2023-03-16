UP CM calls on Modi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, an official statement said. The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a courtesy call. It also shared pictures of the meeting, which comes days before the Yogi government completes one year in office. This is Adityanath's second term as chief minister of the state. Adityanath is also likely to attend the marriage ceremony of Union minister Anupriya Patel's close relative here.



The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will mark the first anniversary of its second term on March 25 by organising press meets across the state and highlighting its achievements over the past six years, a senior official said.

The government and the BJP have already started preparations to celebrate the day. In Lucknow, CM Adityanath will hold a press conference. He will be accompanied by both his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other party functionaries, the official said. Adityanath will present the achievements of his government's six years before the people.

He will also provide information about the investment-friendly environment created in the state due to the improved law and order and the opportunities for employment and self-employment, according to an official statement. Press meets will also be organised in the districts under the leadership of the in-charge ministers.

Local MPs, MLAs, district panchayat presidents and legislative council members will be present at these events. Adityanath took oath as chief minister for the second time on March 25 last year after the BJP won 255 seats in the assembly election. On March 1 this year, he made the record of being the CM for the longest time in UP (5 years 346 days). Before Adityanath, Sampurnanand of the Congress had been the Chief Minister of UP for the longest time (5 years and 345 days) from 1954 to 1960.