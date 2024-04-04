UP CM slams Congress for 'anti-women' stand, Randeep Surjewala says his statement twisted out of context

Mathura (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress after one of its leaders made "distasteful" remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

After actor-turned politician Hema Malini, who is seeking her third term in Lok Sabha, filed her nomination papers from Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency, the chief minister, addressing a public meeting in her support, slammed the Congress for its "anti-women stand".

He said that the remarks made by a Congress leader against Hema Malini reflected the mindset of the Congress and also their frustration.

"Their insult to 'Matra Shakti’ cannot be accepted and people will give a befitting reply," he said.

"They are not even getting candidates for the elections and are borrowing from other parties," he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has reportedly made some disparaging remarks against Hema Malini after which he came under a scathing attack from the BJP.

However, Surjewala, in a post of X, claimed that his statement had been twisted out of context by the BJP IT cell.

Surjewala said that his "remarks were only about fixing responsibility and accountability for leaders in public life, whether it is Nayab Singh Saini or Khattar ji or myself".

Sharing the video of his speech that stirred row, Surjewala posted, "I only said we have huge respect for Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is the daughter-in-law of our state.