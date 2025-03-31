UP CM wishes people on Hindu New Year

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people on the eve of the Hindu calendar year ‘Vikram Samvat-2082.’ He wished that the New Year brings happiness, prosperity, and positive energy into everyone’s lives, adding, “May all your resolutions be fulfilled, and I pray to Lord Shri Ram for this.”

In line with the State government’s directives, no meat or fish shops will be allowed to operate within a 500-meter radius of temples throughout Navaratri. Additionally, even outside this perimeter, shopkeepers are prohibited from selling meat and fish in the open, and all shops must adhere to licensing conditions. “All meat shops will be closed on the day of Shri Ram Navami,” he highlighted.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for Basantik Navratri and Sri Ram Navami. He directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience and safety of the number of devotees expected in large numbers to visit temples and Shaktipeeths. “During Chaitra Navratri, 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply should be provided uniformly throughout the State. A special campaign should be launched to maintain cleanliness in cities, villages, and temples across the regions.” Further instructions were issued to the police to implement an effective crowd management plan and enhance foot patrols based on local needs. On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Ram Navami, the Chief Minister has ordered a 24-hour recitation of Shri Ramcharitmanas in all districts. He mentioned that the recital should take place from 12 AM to 12 noon at the Shriram Janmabhoomi Mandir, accompanied by the Surya Tilak of Shri Ram. During the review meeting concerning preparations for Basantik Navratri and Sri Ram Navami, Yogi noted that many devotees will visit major goddess temples and Shaktipeeths, such as Devipatan Temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur, and Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur.

People across the country are also expected to visit Ayodhya to witness the Surya Tilak. Therefore, all necessary arrangements must be made for the convenience and safety of the devotees. Jute matting should be laid out to ensure that devotees waiting in line do not suffer from the heat. Adequate provisions for drinking water and shaded areas must be arranged at all temples.

The Chief Minister reiterated that an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply should be provided throughout the state during Chaitra Navratri. He also emphasized that no shops selling eggs, meat, or similar items should be located around the temples, and there should be no illegal slaughtering anywhere. Moreover, the Chief Minister instructed the Urban Development and Rural Development Departments to conduct a special campaign to ensure cleanliness in the entire area surrounding the temples in both urban and rural settings.