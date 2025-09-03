Live
UP cop attempts suicide in Bijnor
Highlights
Bijnor: A constable posted in the police lines consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday in a bid to end his life, officials here said, adding that they recovered a note from his room.
Amit (25), a resident of Domla Hasangarh under Ahmadgarh police station area in Bulandshahr district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut and is said to be in critical condition. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said that Amit, posted in Bijnor Police Lines, was living in a rented room in Najibabad. On Tuesday morning, he consumed a poisonous substance. During the investigation, the police found a note in his room mentioning domestic discord and harassment by a woman’s family.
