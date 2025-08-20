UP cop falls trying to save dog, gets run over by car

Ghaziabad: A sub-inspector died here on Monday after a car mowed her down as she fell from her motorcycle trying to save a stray dog, police said. The accident occurred around 2 pm when Richa Sachan (25) was returning home from Kavi Nagar police station after finishing duty. “The motorcycle hit a stray dog due to which she lost her balance and fell on the road. A car coming from behind ran over her and despite wearing helmet she was severely injured,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Bhaskar Verma told PTI. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took her to Sarvodaya Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Richa, a resident of Kanpur, was recruited as sub-inspector in 2023. She was looking after the charge of Shastri Nagar outpost and was preparing for UPSC exams. Her parents said that they were planning her wedding for next year.

A guard of honour was given to the sub-inspector at the police lines in Ghaziabad, and the body’s post-mortem was also conducted. The officer said her parents have taken her body to their native place for cremation.