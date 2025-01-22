UP govt gives new postings to promoted IAS officers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday posted several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who have been promoted to the post of Secretary, in various significant departments, officials said.

This decision has been taken by the state government to promote administrative reforms and efficiency.

The IAS officials have been assigned new responsibilities, which is expected to give further impetus to the progress of various government departments.

IAS officer Nitin Bansal has been appointed as the Uttar Pradesh Commercial Tax Commissioner, who was earlier posted as the State Commercial Tax Commissioner In-charge.

IAS officer Bhanu Chandra Goswami has been posted as the new State Relief Commissioner, Consolidation Commissioner and Revenue Department Secretary. He was earlier the State Relief Commissioner In-charge, Consolidation Commissioner In-Charge and Special Secretary, Revenue Department.

IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra has been appointed to the post of State Milk Commissioner He was earlier the State Milk Commissioner In-Charge.

IAS officer Ramakant Pandey has been given the responsibility of Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) from Managing Director In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban).

Apart from this, IAS officer Markande Shahi has been appointed to the post of State Labour Commissioner. He was earlier posted as the State Labour Commissioner In-Charge.

The appointment of Markande Shahi is considered significant for improving the welfare of workers and compliance with labour laws.

IAS officer Avinash Krishna Singh has been appointed as the new Director General of Uttar Pradesh Technical Education from the Director General In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh Technical Education.

Along with this, IAS officer Rajesh Prakash has been made the Director General of the State Fisheries Department. He earlier served as the Director General In-Charge of the State Fisheries Department.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Manvendra Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the State AYUSH Department. He was earlier the Director General In-Charge of the State AYUSH Department.

It is expected that administrative efficiency will increase with the deployment of these officers.

By promoting these IAS officers, their working style and experience will make the development work of the state government more effective.