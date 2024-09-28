UP International Trade Show a hit

Greater Noida/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida continues to draw significant attention. On the third day, the event witnessed a massive influx of buyers, not only from Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, but also from other cities, states, and international locations. The strong buyer presence has sparked excitement among participating entrepreneurs, boosting their enthusiasm for the days ahead.

An estimated 3.5 lakh people attended the trade show on Friday, with even larger crowds expected over the weekend. With Saturday and Sunday being holidays, many are anticipated to take advantage of the break to visit the International Trade Fair and explore their favorite products. The laser show and Khadi fashion show were the main highlights of the third day, while the cultural evening performances added to the event’s vibrancy.

The knowledge sessions being held at the event are proving invaluable for entrepreneurs, as they facilitate connections with both domestic and international buyers, greatly boosting the enthusiasm of business owners. The One District, One Product initiative has generated considerable interest, drawing large crowds to stalls that display a wide array of products, including decorations and garments. During a session titled “Navigating the Global Marketplace: Potential, Challenges, and Strategies for Indian Exporters,” organised by the Federation of Export Organizations (FIEO) on Friday, Rakesh Sachan, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom, and Textiles for the State Government, announced that the state’s exports reached an impressive $20.57 billion in the last financial year.