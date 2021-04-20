UP man fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing mask

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): A man from Deoria has become the first offender to be fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing a mask.

This was the second time that he had been caught without a mask. Earlier, he had been fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask.

According to police, Amarjit Yadav of the Bariyarpur police circle area in Deoria was found to be roaming around without a mask on April 17 and 18.

Station House Officer (SHO), Lar, T.J. Singh said, "On Monday, Amarjit was spotted at the main crossing in Lar without a mask. Immediately, cops imposed the fine of Rs 10,000. We had already warned him on April 18 and fined him for Rs 1,000. We had also given him a mask."

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra said with sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the police were trying to enforce safety protocols in the district which had 390 active cases on Monday.

"We have formed teams and divided the district into sectors to enforce Covid-19 safety protocol. People not following protocols are first warned and then slapped with a challan of Rs 1,000. If someone flouts norms even after this, a fine of Rs 10,000 is realized from him," he added.