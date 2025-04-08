UP Man Sparks Outrage After Lying on Railway Tracks for Viral Video

A dangerous stunt by a man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced on social media showing him lying on railway tracks as a train passed over him. The individual, identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, allegedly staged the stunt to go viral.

In the video shared by journalist Sachin Gupta on X, Chaurasia is seen lying on his stomach with a mobile phone in hand, awaiting the passing train. The footage shows the underside of the train, followed by Chaurasia rising in slow motion. The caption reads, “This is Ranjit Chaurasia, who lay on the tracks, let a train pass over him, and made a reel. Now the ‘reel-son’ is arrested and heading to jail.”

The video quickly gained attention, amassing over 8 lakh views and igniting a wave of backlash on social media. Many users called for strict action against Chaurasia, with one commenter suggesting, "They shouldn't be in jail but should be sent for army training to learn discipline."

Others pointed out the dangers of such reckless behavior, warning that while Chaurasia survived, the risks could have had irreversible consequences. However, some viewers speculated that the video may have been edited, suggesting that Chaurasia may not have actually lain on the tracks.

This incident follows a similar one from last August, when the Railway Protection Force arrested a YouTuber for tampering with railway tracks to create viral content, further highlighting the growing concern over dangerous stunts for online attention.