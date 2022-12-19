UP Minister, officials on world tour for 2023 Global Investors Summit

Noida: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held next year in February, a delegation of state minister and officials is on a visit to many countries to attract foreign investors.



Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Noida-Greater Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh, are on a tour to many countries including Australia, Singapore in a bid to the investors. Three Japanese companies will invest Rs 17,500 crore in the YEIDA area. YEIDA during roadshows in Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several companies for investment. A big company has expressed its willingness to invest up to Rs 20,000 crore in Medical Device Park.

While some companies can invest up to Rs 10,000 crore in data centres. Agreements will be made on all these proposals in one to two days. With the investment of foreign companies, there will be a strong possibility of providing employment to about 60,000 people in the state including Gautam Budh Nagar.

Takeshi Ando of Nissenken Quality Evaluation Center has signed an MoU with Tokyo Laborties for setting up a Quality and Evaluation Center in Textile and Apparel Park on about 100 acres of land in the YEIDA area. This project will provide employment to about 10,000 people under the Yamuna Authority. SLG Capital Singapore will invest around Rs 8000 crore in Noida, Greater Noida. This agreement has been signed in the presence of UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

This is a major success for the UP government in its effort to attract investors in Singapore.

CEO of Noida-Greater Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari signed the MoU with the representative of the company. The data centre will be set up in Noida-Greater Noida area, the location will be selected later. Representatives of the State Government also met the representatives of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SICCI) during the roadshow in Singapore. The investors from Singapore were assured of providing land and other facilities. Through the Global Investors Summit, SICCI will cooperate with investors from Singapore to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

For this, an MoU has also been signed with SICCI in the presence of Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) CEO Mayur Maheshwari and Noida-Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

Students of Gautam Buddha University will also soon be able to study and conduct research on topics such as urban agriculture, urban forestry, green cities and water conservation at Western Sydney University. Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Ritu Maheshwari have tied up with Western Sydney University.