UP Police Teams Sent To Arrest CAA Protester Sharjeel Imam

The SSP of Aligarh told media persons that 2 teams have been sent to Delhi to arrest the alleged mastermind behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, Sharjeel Imam for his alleged seditious comments. UP police had earlier booked Sharjeel Imam for sedition for his alleged remarks in a video in which he is heard telling a crowd that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. Imam's comments evoked widespread outrage and cases for sedition were booked against him in Assam and UP.

Police teams from Aligarh in UP are in touch with Delhi police and Bihar police, the senior official added, and Sharjeel Imam is likely to be arrested soon, the Aligarh SSP told pressmen.

While the doctoral student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been described as the mastermind behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, there was a statement said to have been issued by the local demonstrators, denying this. The note stated that there was no single leader who masterminded the protests and that it was wrong to attribute a spontaneous protest to Sharjeel Imam. The statement clearly showed that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh had distanced themselves from the controversial and provocative remarks made by Sharjeel Imam.