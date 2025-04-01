Uproar in Lok Sabha as SP leads Oppn protest over Waqf Bill

The four-day last leg of Parliament Budget Session 2025 kicked off on an acrimonious note on Tuesday with Opposition MPs forcing an adjournment in the Lok Sabha amid protests led by Samajwadi Party members over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The MPs from the Samajwadi Party displayed placards and continued to disrupt proceedings around noon, calling the Bill unfair and unconstitutional.

As members did not pay heed to Speaker Om Birla’s direction not to shout slogans in the House, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m.

“The House will function only if you put down the placards,” said Speaker Birla earlier, warning that he would not allow them to shout slogans.

“The House will proceed as per rules,” said the Speaker, finally deciding to put off the proceedings.

The confrontation in Lok Sabha appeared linked to speculation that the government may try to table the Bill, which the Opposition parties are opposing.

After the adjournment, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and told IANS, "All these actions have one objective, which is hatred against Muslims, and this is a project under the ideology of Hindutva in this country to distance Muslims from their religion and take away their religious properties.”

“Our demand is simple: what is right for Hindu religion and the Endowment Board should not be wrong here...," he said.

Talking about the Bill, NCP MP Fauzia Khan told IANS, "The government will present it, but we will oppose it. Our party will oppose it, and the entire Muslim community is opposing it..."

BJD MP Sasmit Patra told IANS, "The stand of Biju Janata Dal is very clear. We are opposing this Bill. We have had several reservations about this Bill earlier, and we feel that the way this bill is being bulldozed is not appropriate..."

On the eve of the resumption of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked ‘some groups’ in political parties and Muslim outfits to refrain from spreading canards and lies about the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Rijiju said the Waqf Amendment Bill will soon be brought in Parliament, and urged the Opposition parties for a detailed and informed debate on the issue. He also indicated that, if needed, the House may extend its proceedings for passing the Bill.