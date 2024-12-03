UPSC teacher Ojha joins AAP

New Delhi : Civil services coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Ojha said he is aligned with the party’s ideology focused on the future of children and termed the development of education his biggest ambition. “Education is a medium that forms the soul of our families, the fabric of our society, and the bedrock of our nation. All great nations across the world have had education as a cornerstone of their progress,” Ojha said after joining the party.

“I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me a chance to work in the field of education in politics,” he added. AAP chief Kejriwal said that Ojha’s joining the party will strengthen its efforts to improve the education system. “Whenever we welcome a new leader into the AAP, we often say that their presence will strengthen the party. Today, I would like to say that Avadh Ojha’s entry into politics will strengthen the entire education system in the country,” Kejriwal said.

Ojha began his teaching career in 2005, specializing in History, and holds an array of academic qualifications, including MA in Hindi Literature, LLB, MPhil, and PhD in Hindi Literature, an official statement of AAP said.