Use Indian ancient knowledge to enhance student’s abilities’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde on Friday stressed the need to draw upon India’s ancient knowledge traditions in academic research to enhance the intellectual abilities of students.

Addressing a meeting with officials, deans and heads of departments at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Bagde reviewed the university’s academic structure, enrolment figures, scholarship schemes, examination system, financial status, staff vacancies and land use. He also issued necessary directions to the administration.

“India has been a repository of knowledge since ancient times. Scholars and scientists must incorporate the Indian knowledge tradition into research and learning so that the younger generation develops both intellectual capacity and love for the nation,” he said. Citing examples of ancient texts authored by sages like Bharadwaj, he suggested that such works be made available in the university library for study and research.