Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain on Tuesday launched the website of Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, which will be held here on January 28 and 29.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain on Tuesday launched the website of Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, which will be held here on January 28 and 29.

The official website https://mio.investodisha.gov.in/ provides a one-stop platform for the stakeholders, industry leaders, industry associations and partners to register for various sectoral sessions, officials said. The website also offers comprehensive insights into sectoral focus areas, a digital investorintent form, the event schedule and registration details, they said.

Swain said, “The Utkarsh Odisha website is the gateway to register for the mega conclave. We invite all industry leaders, enthusiasts and associations to join us.” It’s a one-stop platform with all the information about the investors’ conclave, he said. The minister appealed to all stakeholders to register and invite their associates to participate, ensuring Odishabecomes the central hub for industrial growth. The Utkarsh Odisha Conclave is designed with various sessions spread across two days in two phases, to be held in five different halls at Janata Maidan here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the business summit, officials said.

