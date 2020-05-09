 Top
Uttar Pradesh: 5 labourers jump off moving train; sent to quarantine centre

Highlights

Five labourers jumped from a slow-moving Shramik Special train bound for Gonda on Friday following which they were detained and sent to a quarantine centre, police said

Gonda: Five labourers jumped from a slow-moving Shramik Special train bound for Gonda on Friday following which they were detained and sent to a quarantine centre, police said.

The Shramik Special train was ferrying migrant labourers from Amritsar to Gonda. The train was moving at a slow speed towards Sitapur around 5 am when the five labourers hailing from Shahjahanpur jumped from it, SHO, Government Railway Police, Ajit Kumar Singh, told PTI.

As the train was moving at a slow speed none of them suffered injuries. All of them were detained and later sent to a quarantine centre, Singh said.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. The trains are ferrying migrant workers stranded in various states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

