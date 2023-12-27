Uttar Pradesh CM announces 3-year age relaxation for police recruitment

Lucknow: In a major move aimed at benefiting the youth preparing for police recruitment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a relaxation of three years in the age limit for this year's examination.

The Chief Minister has directed Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad that a relaxation of 3 years should be given in the maximum age limit in this year's examination. Since the issuance of the recruitment notification, a large number of youths have been demanding an increase in the age limit.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is fully committed to the welfare and bright future of the youth. In this regard, a decision has been taken to provide a three-year age relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates of all categories in the recruitment process for the position of Police Constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

As part of the ongoing 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued the notification for the largest police recruitment in the state on December 23, providing a significant gift to the youth of the state.

The youth have been awaiting the recruitment of over 60,000 vacancies for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police for quite some time.

Out of these, 24,102 positions are reserved for the General category, 6,024 for EWS, 16,264 for Other Backward Classes, 12,650 for Scheduled Castes, and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes. Reservation for women has also been prescribed in the notification.

According to the information provided in the notification, 20 per cent of the total positions have been reserved for women.

Due to the commencement of the recruitment process after a long time, the youth demanded an age relaxation in the age limit so that those who have been preparing for many years do not miss out on the process due to being overaged.