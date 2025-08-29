Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested For Ritualistic Murder Of Teen Relative In Prayagraj

Authorities in Prayagraj district have detained a 58-year-old man following his alleged confession to murdering his teenage grandnephew in what police describe as a ritualistic killing intended to alleviate family misfortunes.

The suspect, identified as Sharan Singh from the Kareli locality, reportedly abducted his 17-year-old grandnephew Piyush, also known as Yash, while the student was traveling to school on August 26. Police investigations reveal that Singh subsequently killed the teenager and dismembered his body following guidance from an individual claiming occult expertise.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti confirmed that the accused has admitted to the crime, stating that Singh believed the sacrificial act would eliminate hardships affecting his family. The suspect methodically divided the victim's remains, placing different body parts in separate plastic containers before disposing of them across multiple locations throughout the district.

Singh distributed the victim's severed limbs in wooded areas near Karehda, while wrapping the torso in colored bedding and depositing it within a drainage system in the Naini locality on Wednesday. The gruesome discovery came to light when a local resident witnessed Singh disposing of body parts in Kuria Lawayan village, prompting immediate police intervention.

Law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect on Wednesday evening after identifying him through his scooter's registration details captured during the disposal process. Officers subsequently recovered the plastic container holding the victim's torso from the drainage location where Singh had attempted to conceal the evidence.

The case reflects broader family tragedies that may have influenced Singh's alleged actions. Police records indicate that the accused had experienced significant personal losses, with both his son and daughter dying by suicide in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Additionally, Singh had been struggling with mounting financial difficulties related to his real estate business operations.

The relationship between the accused and victim stems from family connections, as Singh is the younger brother of Piyush's grandfather. This familial bond makes the alleged crime particularly shocking for the local community, where such ritualistic violence remains extremely rare.

Authorities continue their investigation into the case while examining the role of the self-proclaimed occultist who allegedly advised Singh to commit the ritualistic murder. The incident has prompted discussions about the dangers of superstitious practices and the vulnerability of individuals facing severe personal and financial stress.