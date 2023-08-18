Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh faces protest by and against stray cattle

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, who was in Bareilly, faced an awkward situation when the local people herded stray cattle in front of his convoy to register their protest against the menace.

The Minister, along with principal secretary of the department Rajnish Dubey on his way to lay foundation stone of a veterinary polyclinic in Amla when the incident took place.



Singh is MLA from Amla assembly segment of Bareilly district. The Minister’s convoy remained held up for around 40 minutes. As information reached the local police station, the police rushed to the spot to pacify the villagers. The villagers apprised the minister of the stray cattle menace in the region which was causing damage to crops. The agitators also complained that the state government was doing nothing to address the issue. They complained that they had to remain at their farms round-the-clock to keep stray cattle away.

They also complained that the problem would get compounded in winter as protecting crops at night would be an ordeal. After assurances by the minister and cops, the agitated villagers relented and herded the cattle away, allowing the Minister’s convey to move ahead. In January this year, villagers had herded stray cattle on Badaun-Meerut national highway and blocked movement of vehicles in protest against stray cattle menace.