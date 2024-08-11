Uttar Pradesh to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government will observe 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14. On this day, events will be organised across all 75 districts of the state, including the capital city Lucknow.



The aim is to commemorate the tragic events of the Partition and honour the memory of those who suffered during that time.

In all 75 districts, the families which were displaced during the Partition will be invited to participate in the events. A special tribute will be paid to those who lost their lives in the tragedy, and a two-minute silence will be observed in their memory.

This solemn occasion serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made during one of the most difficult periods in India's history.

To further educate the public, particularly the younger generation, about the impact of the Partition, exhibitions, and documentary screenings will be organised throughout the state.

Schools, colleges, and universities will play an important role in these activities, as they will host many of the documentary screenings.

The exhibitions will display memories and records related to the Partition in major auditoriums across all districts, providing a visual and emotional account of the events.

Books related to the India-Pakistan Partition will also be made accessible to the public through book exhibitions.

These exhibitions will offer an opportunity for people to learn more about this critical moment in history.

Various non-governmental organisations, including the Sindhi Council of India, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Academy, and Sanatani Punjabi Mahasabha, will collaborate in these efforts to share the pain and experiences of the Partition.

The primary objective of observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is to raise awareness among the younger generation about the historical events of 1947.

By reflecting on this tragedy, the observance aims to promote unity, social harmony, and human empowerment while eradicating discrimination, hatred, and ill-will.