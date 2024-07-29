  • Menu
Uttarakhand Assembly set to become fully digital soon
  • The Uttarakhand Assembly is undergoing a transformation and will become fully digital soon as work is in progress and expected to be completed soon.

New Delhi : The Uttarakhand Assembly is undergoing a transformation and will become fully digital soon as work is in progress and expected to be completed soon.

The digitisation project commenced following allocation of the budget from the Union government that will be supplemented by additional funds from the state government.

Initially, the Dehradun Assembly will be digitised, followed by the Bhararisain House.

"All legislative Assemblies in the country are being made digital. As part of this initiative, the Uttarakhand Assembly has also received budget allocation from the central government, supplemented by additional funds from the state government," said Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

She added that work has been initiated in Dehradun and will be followed by the Bhararisain Assembly located in Chamoli District's Gairsain, in the days to come.

The Speaker said that as this system will minimise the use of paper, officials and legislators will be provided with training to adapt to the transition.

