X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different locations

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different locations
x

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different locations

Highlights

As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

"Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places," Chamoli Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam here in Chamoli district, following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X