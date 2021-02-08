Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different locations

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

"Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places," Chamoli Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam here in Chamoli district, following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.