V-P Dhankhar to chair environment event in Puducherry on June 16

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in Puducherry for three days starting Sunday to attend a series of events on environment sustainability and nation building, an official said.

He will be the Chief Guest on June 16 at a programme organised by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, on the theme ‘Environmental Sustainability in Building the Nation’, an official said.

Concluding the tour on June 17, the Vice-President and Chancellor of Pondicherry University will interact with students, faculty, and staff members of Pondicherry University.

On Friday, the Vice-President met Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur at Vice-President's Enclave.

The meeting was followed by Jagdeep Dhankhar’s interaction with Lakshmi V. Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee, Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust, and daughter of the former President R. Venkataraman.

During the interaction, V-P Dhankhar reminisced that the former President had administered the oath of office to him as Union Minister on April 21, 1990.

The Trust was earlier involved in organising a summit on ‘Mentoring Grassroots Entrepreneurs in Smart Grams for Inclusive Growth'.

The Summit aimed at supporting employability initiatives in the country and encouraging youth to take up entrepreneurship. The event brought together industry veterans, mentors from different fields and BYST's entrepreneurs, to share views on achieving sustainable employability.

The event focused on setting a national agenda for Youth entrepreneurship for inclusive growth and held special sessions on ‘Gurukul Diaries: In conversation with a Mentor’; ‘Promoting 'Smart Grampreneurs' and ‘Entrepreneurship: How it can power urban development’.

On Thursday, the Vice President expressed sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171, calling it a heart-rending disaster as he conveyed condolences to the affected families and offered prayers for strength and recovery.

“The unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left us confronting a devastating human tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them,” said Dhankhar in a post on X.



