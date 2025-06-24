Vadnagar denizens set Guinness World Record

New Delhi: On the occasion of the recent International Day of Yoga, the historic town of Vadnagar in Gujarat entered the Guinness World Records with its denizens successfully organising the largest-ever mass performance of the cobra pose (‘Bhujangasana’).

The record-setting initiative was organised by the Gujarat Yog Board in association with the Ministry of Ayush. Vadnagar, birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided a fitting and symbolic backdrop for the achievement, drawing participants from across the state. More than 1,000 people came together at the picturesque Tana-Riri Garden in Vadnagar to perform the Bhujangasana simultaneously under the guidance of certified yoga instructors.

The performance was conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Guinness World Records, ensuring precision, synchronisation and authenticity. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi joined the participants, performing the cobra pose alongside them. Their participation and encouragement played a key role in galvanising the public and reinforced the state government’s commitment to yoga and traditional wellness practices.

The successful record execution was spearheaded by Nischal Barot, a leading Guinness World Records consultant and founder of Kemi’s Connect.