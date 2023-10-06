Vadodara Sayaji hospital ruckus: Two women among 12 detained

Vadodara: Vadodara police on Friday detained 12 individuals, including two women, in connection with the recent turmoil that erupted in Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital here.

According to sources, two groups of migrant Muslims indulged in a brawl in the emergency ward of Central Gujarat's largest SSG Hospital.

This compelled patients undergoing treatment to hastily vacate their beds, and a video capturing the violence swiftly went viral.

The dispute originated when Hussain Kadarmiya Sunni and Javed Sheikh became embroiled in a scuffle over a pouch of tobacco around 11 p.m. on October 3, near Karelibag Kabrastan, the sources said.

Subsequently, when they arrived at Sayaji Hospital seeking medical attention for their injuries, the situation escalated from heated verbal exchanges to a physical clash.

The altercation transpired just before medical treatment could commence.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hussain Sunni, Javed Sheikh, Usman Sunni, Yunus Sunni, Sikandar Sunni, Hassan Sunni, Pammu Pathan, Nilofar Sunni, Abdul Kadir Qureshi, Asif Abdul Latif Sheikh, Samir Abdul Latif Sheikh, and Ruksar Javed Sheikh.

They now face a range of charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code, encompassing 143, 147, 149, 323, 294B, and an additional charge related to the destruction of public property. It has emerged that cross-complaints have been filed at the Karelibaug police station.

These complaints involve allegations traded between Javed Sheikh, the proprietor of a chicken shop located in the Hatikhana Gate vicinity, and a well-known history-sheeter, Hussain Sunni.