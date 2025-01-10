Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: A Special Day to Pray to Lord Vishnu

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a very special day for Hindus. It is a day to pray to Lord Vishnu and ask for his blessings. This year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is on January 10, 2025. Devotees fast and pray to Lord Vishnu to get rid of their sins and to go to a beautiful place called Vaikuntha (heaven). This day is celebrated with great joy, especially in temples in South India, like the Tirupati Temple.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Important Times

Ekadashi Begins: January 9, 2025, at 12:22 PM

January 9, 2025, at 12:22 PM Ekadashi Ends: January 10, 2025, at 10:19 AM

January 10, 2025, at 10:19 AM Parana Time: January 11, 2025, from 7:14 AM to 8:21 AM

Why is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Special?

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated during the Dhanur month, which is a time for praying to Lord Vishnu. People believe that if they fast and pray to Lord Vishnu on this day, they will be blessed and go to Vaikuntha, a peaceful place free from worries.

How to Celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi:

1. Fasting: Some people fast, which means they do not eat food on this day. They wait to eat only on Dwadashi day (January 11).

2. Praying: People light a lamp (diya) and pray to Lord Vishnu to bless them.

3. Chanting Mantras: People chant special prayers like:

"Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye"

"Hare Ram Hare Krishna"

4. Going to Temple: Many people visit the temple to pray and celebrate.

When to Break the Fast?

It is important to break the fast early in the morning during Parana time (at sunrise or just after sunrise). If you can’t do it in the morning, you can eat after Madhyahna (midday), but it is not as special.

Lord Vishnu’s Mantras:

3. Ram Ram Raameti, Rame Raame Manorame

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, people pray with love and devotion to Lord Vishnu. It’s a day full of happiness and blessings!

