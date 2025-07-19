Van Mahotsav 2025: Delhi launches massive tree plantation drive

New Delhi: In a major push towards environmental sustainability, the Delhi government has launched Van Mahotsav 2025, a large-scale tree plantation initiative that aims to make the capital greener and more pollution-free.

The campaign, inspired by the emotional theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, encourages citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers. The launch event was held at 11 Willingdon Crescent, Rashtrapati Bhavan, where government officials, judicial leaders, and environmental experts came together to plant saplings and show their commitment to the cause.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the city aims to plant over 70 lakh saplings in 2025, calling on residents to take part by planting trees at home, in schools, offices, and public spaces. “This is not just a plantation drive, it’s a movement to secure cleaner air and a healthier environment for future generations,” she said. She also highlighted that ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is a deeply personal initiative meant to strengthen the emotional bond between people and nature.

The event saw participation from prominent judicial and environmental figures, including Delhi High Court judge DK Upadhyaya, NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and other justices such as Naveen Chawla, Jyoti Singh, Anup Bhambhani, and Arun Tyagi.

Also present were Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, NGT experts, and senior Forest Department officials. All attendees planted saplings as a symbolic gesture of support for the campaign.

Justice Upadhyaya urged citizens to turn the initiative into a mass movement, while Justice Shrivastava described the campaign as a “meaningful step” toward long-term environmental preservation.

Environment Minister Sirsa praised the involvement of the judiciary and environmental institutions, stating that their participation sends a strong message of unity and collective responsibility. He noted that citizens across the city are actively participating, reflecting a growing public commitment to environmental protection.