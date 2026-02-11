VB-G RAM G launched to ensure higher work guarantee, transparency in rural development: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the VB-G RAM G Act was introduced with a clear focus on rural development and transparency, while also aiming to minimise corruption.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the State-level programme to commemorate the launch of VB-G RAM G at Swami Vivekananda Stadium and inaugurating several projects of the Rural Development Department, in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Chief Minister said that following the introduction of the VB-G RAM G Act under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, opposition parties had attempted to mislead people by spreading misinformation.

“This Act has been framed keeping rural development as the central objective. There have been several instances in the past when schemes were renamed, but the opposition remained silent. If villages do not develop, the state and the nation cannot progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working continuously in this direction and always speaks of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas,” Saha said.

He added that the earlier MGNREGA had several shortcomings, including the involvement of middlemen, which created difficulties for workers. “To protect workers from middlemen and corruption, the Prime Minister introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha further said that the opposition failed to understand the meaning of VB-G RAM G, which stands for Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), and created a ruckus in Parliament despite the Bill being passed and enacted.

“The main objective of this Act is to rectify the shortcomings of MGNREGA. This change was necessary. It will ensure a higher work guarantee and improved funding for rural development. The Act also focuses on creating durable infrastructure and ensuring accountability. In the past, workers were often misled in the name of employment,” he said.

Highlighting transparency measures, the Chief Minister said digital tracking and minimisation of corruption were key reasons behind the introduction of the Act. “This legislation reflects a significant shift in India’s approach to rural employment and development. Earlier, the guaranteed employment was 100 days; now it has been increased to 125 days,” Saha added.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 10 lakh crore would be spent across rural India over the next five years under the VB–G RAM G. He said that the scheme provides a comprehensive roadmap for building a Viksit Bharat.

The Union Minister said that the scheme provides a comprehensive road map for building a Viksit Bharat and is designed to serve the interests of all sections of society.

Highlighting the key features of the programme, Chouhan said that the VB–G RAM G guarantees 125 days of employment, an increase from the earlier 100 days. He said that Rs 1,51,282 crore has been allocated for the rural programme, while an additional Rs 55,000 crore would be provided through the Finance Commission, taking the total allocation to over Rs 2 lakh crore in a year.

Among those present at the event were MP and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLAs, Secretary Abhishek Singh, Zilla Sabhadhipati, and senior officials.



