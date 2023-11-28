VBA to hold peace rally in Mumbai in support of people of Palestine

Pune (Maharashtra) : The President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar, said on Tuesday that the party will hold a peace rally in Mumbai on December 8 in support of the people of Palestine who are currently facing a war with Israel.

Ambedkar said that the peace meeting-cum-rally will be organised with the participation of several Muslim and non-Muslim organisations and eminent personalities.

“If the scope of the Israel-Hamas war escalates, it will affect India... Peace is imperative. Our country may have to bear the responsibility of ensuring the security of more than 5 crore Indians living and working in the Gulf region,” Ambedkar said.

A senior party official said that the peace rally is likely to be held at the sprawling Azad Maidan in which a large number of Dalits shall also join. Lakhs of Dalits from all over India are expected to join the annual Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar on December 6.

A significant number of these attendees are expected to stay back for a couple of days to attend the pro-Palestine peace rally planned by the VBA, the official said.

On his part, Ambedkar has appealed to all political parties and organisations in the state, as well as the common masses, to cast aside their religious differences and join the peace rally in support of the crisis-hit people of Palestine.

