Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
Just In
VCK election manifesto promises retrieval of Katchatheevu, exemption of NEET
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday released manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.
Chennai: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday released manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.
It also promised exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state.
VCK founder leader and the INDIA bloc candidate for the Chidambaram (SC reserved ) seat, Thol Thirumavalavan, released the manifesto by handing over the first copy to Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, MRK Panneerselvam at Jayankondapattinam near Chidambaram.
In the manifesto, the VCK favoured separate legislation for honour killings.
The VCK leader said that the party stands for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolishing the post of Governor and the proposed policy of One Nation, One Election.
The manifesto also demanded the extension of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNRA) to 200 days and also a pension scheme for farm labourers.
"The VCK manifesto demanded more autonomy for states and the establishment of a branch of the Supreme Court in Chennai. The party also demanded to make Tamil as official language of the Madras High Court," the leader said.
The VCK manifesto also stands for statehood to the Union territory of Puducherry, he said.