Vedanta Aluminium observes Global Handwashing Day

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium conducted an awareness campaign in Jharsuguda on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day 2024. The campaign, themed “Why are clean hands still important,” reached out to people across 28 villages. The initiative emphasised the importance of handwashing and highlighted essential hygiene practices to enhance community health.

The campaign featured interactive awareness sessions, focusing on both proper handwashing techniques and other crucial hygiene practices such as maintaining clean surroundings, personal cleanliness and safe food handling. More than 3,000 community members participated, learning how these simple yet effective actions can prevent the spread of diseases. Demonstrations on correct handwashing were followed by interactive sessions with health experts.

Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer Sunil Gupta said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe in the power of small actions to drive big changes. This campaign on Global Handwashing Day is part of our larger commitment to improve health and well-being of the communities we operate in.”

Bhavani Buda, who received the health kit for their outstanding demonstration, said, “Learning about basic hygiene practices has been eye-opener for me. These are small but impactful changes we can make in our daily lives to ensure better health for ourselves and our families.”