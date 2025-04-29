Vedanta’s Matri Van initiative for a greener tomorrow

Jharsuguda: As the world observed Earth Day on April 22, this year’s theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ is a compelling reminder that the duty to protect and nurture the planet lies in definite actions.

In Odisha’s fast-growing industrial landscape, Vedanta Aluminium has emerged as a beacon of proactive environmental stewardship. While the company consistently champions sustainability through diverse initiatives round the year, it has recently achieved an important milestone through its Matri Van initiative. Having pledged to plant 1 lakh saplings in Jharsuguda, Vedanta has now announced the successful completion of this significant goal.

Interestingly, the company has achieved this feat within the span of a year, a testament to its commitment to ecological restoration and preservation. The Matri Van initiative had started in July 2024 with a mass plantation drive aligned with the government of India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the event saw several district officials, Vedanta employees and schoolchildren come together to plant over 2,000 saplings on a reclaimed ash storage area at Kapumal in Jharsuguda district.

The successful completion of one lakh sapling plantation target underscores Vedanta Aluminium’s dedication to enhancing Jharsuguda’s green cover and fostering diverse biodiversity in the region. It is set to have a significant impact on the local environment by contributing towards better air quality, more carbon absorption and wider natural habitats, while also highlighting the potential of transforming previously utilised land into thriving green spaces.

This landmark achievement is the outcome of Vedanta Aluminium’s continuous focus on enabling sustainability efforts.