Verbal Spat Between TMC And BJP Escalates Over Pending MNREGA Funds In West Bengal

A verbal clash unfolded between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP concerning pending Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) funds. TMC's Mahua Moitra accused BJP minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti of avoiding a meeting with their delegation. In response, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti refuted the claims, stating she waited for 2.5 hours for the TMC delegation before proceeding with her prior commitments. The BJP leader also alleged corruption within the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, hinting at a potential scam involving a close associate of the MNREGA funds.

The dispute centers around the release of MNREGA funds, with the Bengal government accusing the Central government of intentionally withholding them. This issue prompted TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to organize a rally in Delhi. Conversely, the BJP accused the TMC government of diverting central funds meant for the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna and MNREGA.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the release of pending central funds to the state. She stated that the prime minister suggested a joint meeting between state and central officials to address the issues.