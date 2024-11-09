Veteran BJP leader: Advani turns 97

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who as the party president crafted its rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India's most admired statesmen who devoted himself to furthering the country's development.

Modi said this year is even more special because Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation.