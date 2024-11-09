Live
- Caste enumeration only to politically lure BCs: Dr Laxman
- Uttam urges swift paddy procurement across State
- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
Veteran BJP leader: Advani turns 97
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who as the party president crafted its rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India's most admired statesmen who devoted himself to furthering the country's development.
Modi said this year is even more special because Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation.
