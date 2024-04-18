Veteran Rudra vs new entrant Abinash in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal : After the announcement of candidates, political heat is rising in Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency. The candidates have started campaigning mostly in rural pockets in the midst of unprecedented heat.

The BJD has announced Abinash Samal as its candidate while the BJP has fielded former Raja Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany and Congress has nominated Sasmita Behera for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJD has been winning the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat since 2004. The BJD candidate, Abinash Samal, a doctor and an entrepreneur, is new to politics.

His uncle Sudhir Samal is the Dhenkanal MLA. Sudhir has been retained as the BJD candidate for the Dhenkanal Assembly seat.

Abinash said he is aware of the issues concerning people. He is popularising Naveen-led government’s development works and welfare programmes. This apart, Abinash is laying emphasis on improvement of health service. He considers his uncle Sudhir Samal as his political ‘guru.’

Rudra Narayan Pany has long experience in politics and has been working for BJP for more than 30 years. Pany had contested in 1991, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections from this constituency. This time too, the BJP is relying on him. Pany said he believes in personal interaction and door to door campaign.

People have seen Modi-led government’s work in all the sectors in the last decade, he said. If elected, Pany said he will work for health education.



He said he will expose the State government’s false promise to provide jobs to the youths. “We are fighting the poll battle to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term,” he said.

Congress candidate Sasmita Behera is not new to politics. She was block chairperson of Talcher Panchayat Samiti and also chairperson of Angul Zilla Parishad. She is daughter of former Union minister Bhajaman Behera.