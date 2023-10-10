Live
- AAP submits memorandum to CJI against proposed changes to CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act
- Hamas attacks Israel's Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave
- What happened on October 11 in History
- Rajnath Singh meets Italian defence industry leaders in Rome
- Non-metros drive Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale on Day 1 with 60 pc of orders
- Indian banks pursue unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK in UK court By Aditi Khanna
- Early-stage skilling in India: A game-changer for graduates
- PM Modi reviews progress of schemes to empower women announced in I-Day address
- Modify insurance policies, hold awareness drives: NHRC advisory for welfare of people with mental illness
- Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies and Gaza blockade complicates efforts
Just In
Veteran satirist, journalist, humourist V. Gangadhar passes away at 85
V. Gangadhar, renowned satirist, journalist, humourist and teacher, passed away in his sleep at his residence here on Monday night, a close family friend said on Tuesday.
Pune : V. Gangadhar, renowned satirist, journalist, humourist and teacher, passed away in his sleep at his residence here on Monday night, a close family friend said on Tuesday. He was 85 and is survived by his wife Roopa and their two daughters.
Gangadhar started his career in the 1960s with a mill in Ahmedabad before shifting gears to media, journalism and writing. ver the years, he worked with The Times of India, Indian Express, The Hindu, The Sunday Observer, Blitz, Sunday, The Daily and also as an editor with the Reader’s Digest magazine.
A popular teacher, Gangadhar taught journalism at the Bombay College of Journalism and other institutions, delivered lectures and also wrote humorous or satirical pieces for various top-notch Indian and foreign publications in his long media career.
Formerly living in Mumbai, he had shifted with his family to Pune a few years ago, said a friend. Social media was flooded with tributes to Gangadhar with many of his colleagues, friends, media personalities and his former students posting messages and cherished memories of their association with him.