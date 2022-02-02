Vice President Venkaiah Naidu makes obituary references to Archbishop Tutu & President of European Parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday informed the House about the passing away of Archbishop Emeritus of South Africa and former serving President of the European Parliament and the House observed silence as a mark of respect in the memory of the departed.

"Hon'ble Members, I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu of South Africa and His Excellency David Sassoli, the then serving President of the European Parliament," Naidu said.

He also said that the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away on December 26, 2021, at the age of 90 years. Nobel Peace Prize winner Archbishop Tutu was a global leader and a human right activist who always emphasized the importance of equality and human dignity.

"Influenced by Gandhiji, he brought spiritual values to the anti-apartheid struggle and upheld the noblest ideals of humanity. He was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize in 2005 in recognition of his invaluable contribution towards social and political transformation in South Africa and thereby contributing to World Peace," the Chairman further said.

Archbishop Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will always be remembered, he added.

Making an obituary reference for David Sassoli, Naidu said that Sassoli passed away on January 11, 2022.

"He will fondly be remembered for his efforts to deepen India-EU Parliamentary engagement and we hope to carry forward his vision of enhanced parliamentary ties between India and the European Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

The House joins the bereaved families, the Government and people of South Africa and the European Parliament in mourning the passing away of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu and His Excellency David Sassoli and conveys its heartfelt condolences to them, he added further.