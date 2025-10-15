‘Victory for Sanatan Dharma’: Delhi BJP on SC’s green cracker ruling

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali and blamed the former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government for being “anti-Hindu.”

In a statement, the Delhi BJP President said that their party has consistently maintained that firecrackers used on one night of Diwali are not responsible for the increase in winter pollution.

“There are many other significant causes. However, the previous government deliberately blamed firecrackers for pollution,” he said.

He further stated that this permission to burst firecrackers on Diwali for the Sanatanis of Delhi is the result of their correct voting decision in the elections.

According to him, the former government of Arvind Kejriwal, especially Kejriwal himself and Gopal Rai, are symbols of anti-Hindu leftist politics, and he further added that their government intentionally presented such data that led the Supreme Court to impose a ban on bursting firecrackers during Diwali in recent years.

“This year, Delhi has a Sanatan-loving government that presented the factual situation before the Supreme Court and secured permission for bursting firecrackers on Diwali,” he added.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the limited sale and use of green crackers in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali, while issuing detailed directions to tightly regulate the sale, use, and monitoring of fireworks to prevent a repeat of the pollution crises seen in the national capital in previous years.

Observing that "commercial considerations and the festive spirit should take a back seat when it concerns the environment and health", a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran permitted the sale of NEERI-approved green crackers from October 18 to October 20.

However, the CJI Gavai-led Bench restricted bursting to 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the two days around Diwali.