Video of Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi, CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot goes viral

A huge controversy erupted in Rajasthan soon after a video of a conversation between Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot went viral in which the Speaker was heard talking about how 30 MLAs could have toppled the state government as the situation was tough

Jaipur : A huge controversy erupted in Rajasthan soon after a video of a conversation between Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot went viral in which the Speaker was heard talking about how 30 MLAs could have toppled the state government as the situation was tough. He is also seen discussing the fate of the Congress government while saying that had 30 MLAs left the Gehlot camp, the government would have been toppled.

The purported discussion between the two can be heard with Joshi saying, "Nothing could have been done had 30 MLAs left the camp. Then, you could have done nothing and they could have toppled the government."

Sources said that it was Joshi's birthday on Wednesday and the video was shot at his official residence when Vaibhav Gehlot went to wish him. Meanwhile, the BJP has insisted that the Speaker should resign on moral grounds as he appears to be biased in the video when as a Speaker he should be impartial.



