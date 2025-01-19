Vijay to meet villagers protesting against Parandur airport tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil superstar and founder-president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, will meet the protesters opposing the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport in Chennai on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in a wedding hall in Parandur. According to sources in the TVK, Vijay initially wanted the event to be held in an open ground instead of a closed space.

The party had initially planned to hold the meeting at Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram. However, restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police, coupled with overnight rain, reportedly forced the venue change.

Senior TVK leaders have instructed officials and volunteers from other districts not to attend the event in Parandur. Reports suggest that Vijay has imposed strict measures to control the crowd at the gathering.

Party sources revealed that the police have imposed stringent conditions on Vijay’s visit, including limits on attendance and the event’s duration.

The TVK leader is expected to interact with residents who have been staging protests against the proposed airport project.

The Parandur Greenfield Airport project has been a contentious issue since its announcement in August 2022. Residents and farmers have raised concerns over the potential environmental and social impacts. Demonstrations have continued for over 900 days, with villagers vowing to oppose the project until it is scrapped.

The project involves acquiring 5,746 acres of land across 20 villages, with plans to complete the airport by 2028. Residents, particularly from Ekanapuram -- one of the largest affected villages -- argue that the project will destroy fertile agricultural land and eco-sensitive water bodies, jeopardizing their livelihoods and local ecosystems.

Protests have included nighttime demonstrations, boycotts of grama sabha meetings, and resolutions demanding the cancellation of the project. Villagers recently marked the 900th day of their agitation on January 10.

TVK office-bearers have begun preparations for the meeting, engaging with leaders of the protest committee and visiting the site.

The police have frequently restricted access to protesting villages, erecting barricades and conducting vehicle checks to prevent outsiders from joining the demonstrations. Several protest marches, including those organised by the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and Arappor Iyakkam, have been denied or revoked permission.

Vijay’s visit is expected to boost TVK’s popularity and provide significant media attention to the villagers’ cause. His presence may strengthen the protesters’ resolve and draw further public and political support against the airport project.