Viksit Bharat has turned into a mass aspiration: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

Addressing a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog, PM Modi said that this shift is evident in the evolving patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility, necessitating enhanced institutional capacity and proactive infrastructure planning to meet the needs of an increasingly aspirational society.

The Prime Minister called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth. He stressed that India’s policymaking and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047.

He also spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

The Theme of the interaction was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’.

During the interaction, the economists shared strategic insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across the manufacturing and services sectors.

The discussions focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

The group explored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and also discussed the continued scaling of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), according to an official statement.

The participants noted that the unprecedented flurry of cross-sectoral reforms in 2025 and their further consolidation in the coming year will ensure that India continues to chart its path as one of the fastest-growing global economies by strengthening its foundations and unlocking newer opportunities.

Several renowned economists and experts were part of the discussion, including Shankar Acharya, Ashok K Bhattacharya, N R Bhanumurthy, Amita Batra, Janmejaya Sinha, Amit Chandra, Rajani Sinha, Dinesh Kanabar, Basanta Pradhan, Madan Sabnavis, Ashima Goyal, Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal.