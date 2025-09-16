‘Viksit Bharat’ Internship programme for young minds launched

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced a new initiative aimed at bringing young minds closer to the functioning of governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Viksit Bharat Chief Minister Internship Program, designed to give students and aspiring leaders an opportunity to work directly with the government. A total of 87 students pursuing graduation and post-graduation have been selected for the first batch. Over the next three months, these interns will engage with government departments, senior officials, and field projects, gaining hands-on experience in policy-making and public administration. The program, the government says, is a step towards preparing future policymakers and strengthening democratic participation.

According to Gupta, the initiative is historic in nature as it allows young people direct involvement in governance. “This program is not just an internship but co-creation of the future of Delhi and the country. It will prepare youth as ambassadors of a developed India,” she said while addressing the launch.

The selection process was carried out in multiple stages to ensure fairness and transparency. From over 2,000 applications, students were shortlisted through an online test that assessed their leadership skills, civic awareness, and understanding of administration. The final 87 candidates were chosen after a one-day boot camp involving workshops, group discussions, and essay writing.

Each intern will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs20,000 for the duration of the program. Their journey will unfold in three phases. In the first, they will undergo training on governance, administration, and policymaking. The second phase will take them to all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, where they will interact with citizens, identify local issues, and propose practical solutions. In the final phase, interns will be attached to government departments to draft policy papers addressing ten key problems, of which two will be presented before the Chief Minister.

The government envisions the interns as “Viksit Bharat Ambassadors,” who will carry forward the learnings and policies of the program into their academic, social, and community platforms. The initiative aims not only to expose youth to the challenges of governance but also to give them the tools to become solution-oriented leaders. Gupta emphasized that the program reflects the government’s belief in the power of youth to drive change. “Every dream, every struggle, every hope of the city can find its answer in the energy and vision of young people,” she said, underlining that this program is as much about building Delhi’s future as it is about empowering the next generation.