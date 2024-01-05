  • Menu
Village defence guard found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Doda

Village defence guard found dead with bullet injury in J&K's Doda
Highlights

A village defence guard (VDG) in J&K's Doda district was found dead with a bullet injury on Friday, police said.

Jammu: A village defence guard (VDG) in J&K’s Doda district was found dead with a bullet injury on Friday, police said.

Police said that the body of Balwant Singh was found near his house in Kharangal village of Gandoh tehsil in Doda.

"The body of the VDG had a bullet injury and his rifle was lying near his dead body," police said.

