Villagers celebrate 21st day ceremony of baby jumbo

Angul: Driven by irresistible love for wild animals, villagers of Gurunga ,15 km from here, celebrated the 21st day ceremony to welcome an elephant calf born at the outskirts of the village into their community. The people of the village are not only protecting the wild animals but also preserving the jungle surrounding their village.

On March 12, an elephantgave birth to the calf close to their village early in the morning. There was a herd of six elephants but they disappeared by the time the elephant gave birth. Villagers gathered in large numbers to watch the incident.

According to Arun Naik, a villager, after giving birth, the mother elephant took her calf to the jungle. The villagers then decided to observe the 21stday function of the calf as per Hindu tradition which was held on April 1 .

Rituals were performed to mark the 21st day ceremony of the baby elephant praying for its long life. The villagers also named the calf Budhaditya .

A grand feast was also organised by the villagers. The mother elephant and her calf are now camping at Mandargiri forest much to the delight of the villagers, said Naik. Angul Sadar range officer Hargobind Naik has appreciated the gesture by the villagers.