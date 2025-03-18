Violence in visual media can have undesirable effect, says Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the depiction of violence in visual media can have an "undesirable effect on people", and to what extent it can be shown has to be ascertained keeping in mind the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The oral observation was made when the division bench, specially constituted to hear matters relating to sexual harassment in the Malayalam movie industry following the publication of the Hema Committee report, was hearing the case.

Following the publication of the Hema report, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the complaints made by alleged victims.

A division bench of Justice A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C. S. Sudha said, “Violence in visual media can have an undesirable effect on people because you glorify this violence. On the other hand, you have the freedom of speech and expression. So to what extent will you go? It will again depend on what is public morality, what is constitutional morality. These are all areas which you cannot gloss over. You need to see the development of the law and what society considers to be immoral or moral. So is glorifying of violence desirable or is it just them telling us that this is what is happening in society today.”

The court also made it clear that if a victim who is not inclined to get involved in criminal prosecution receives a notice from the SIT, they can let them know that they are not intending to pursue the issue.

“Any notice issued by any legal authority; the basic courtesy expected of a citizenry is to reply to it. They need not appear in person if they have some difficulty, it can be through counsel,”, said the court orally.

It added that if anyone feels they are being compelled by the SIT, can approach the court.

The High Court posted the case for further hearing on April 4th.