Viral Video Of 2 Honeybees Collaborating to Open a Fanta Bottle, and the Internet Can't Get Enough of It
A video of two active bees working together to pull the top off a bottle of Fanta is currently trending on social media. The two bees are originally seen aligning themselves on opposite sides of the bottle in this extraordinary video recorded in So Paulo, Brazil. The bees then use their legs to push the cap up, and after only a few seconds, the bees are able to remove the top off the Coke bottle, which subsequently falls on the ground.
After the video went viral, the creator informed the viewers that the video was shot during his lunch break. He also said in a funny manner that 'the bees had stolen his drink.'
With over 3 million views, the video has gone viral throughout the world, and Twitter users are blown away by the teamwork.
Several netizens started giving their opinion in the comment section by appreciating the teamwork of the bees.